Knoxville - Lila Gene Miller Cate
Lila Gene Miller Cate, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Lila was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church and West Hills Baptist Church. She retired from teaching at Cedar Bluff Middle School. Lila was a 50 year member of Eastern Star, Ossoli Circle and worked for the Knox County voter registration.
Lila was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Gertrude Miller, her first husband Bobby Yarbrough, second husband Jim Cate and her brother Harold "Snooky" Miller.
Lila is survived by her children, Bob (Terri) Yarbrough and Debby Yarbrough Smith. She has five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren, one niece Libby Miller (Jack) Rogers.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at Berry Highland Memorial with a graveside to follow.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019