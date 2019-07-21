Services
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Lila Jane Harold


1937 - 2019
Lila Jane Harold Obituary
Lila Jane Harold

Lenoir City - Lila Jane Harold (age 82), long time resident of Lenoir City TN died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Kankakee IL. She was preceded in death by her husband Edgar W. Harold; parents Rex and Florence Fain, brother Gerald Fain, and sister Shirley Fain. She is survived by her two sons, Lennis Harold (Novi, MI) and Gary Harold (Manhattan, IL); five grandchildren, Claire Jones, Hailey Van Andel, Jillian DiClemente, Dana McCormick and Melanie Harold; five great-grandchildren, Louise, Mathilda, Jaymes, Elena and Maxwell; brother Joe Fain, and sisters Janice Patterson, and Polly Murphy. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 22nd from 11 am to 1 pm at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will begin at 1 pm with Reverend Tommy Patterson officiating. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 21, 2019
