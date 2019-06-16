|
|
Lillian Agnes Fritz
Knoxville - Lillian Agnes Fritz, was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on July 11, 1933. On February 10, 2019, at the age of 85, Lillian received her angle wings and entered Heaven's gates following a brief battle from cancer. Lillian was of the Baptist faith and had an unwavering faith in God. Her devoted sister Leona remained by Lillian's side through her illness. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents James Leonard and Carrie Agnes (Stevens) Fritz.
Lillian graduated from Rule High School in 1953. In November of 1956, she and her family moved to San Fernando, California. She worked at Woolworth, Chicago Specialty, and Lockheed Aircraft Company in California. Lillian attended California's Sawyer Collage of Business.
In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by a brother David Libern Fritz (infant), sister Evie Lillian Fritz (infant), sister Verna Lee Fritz (infant), sister Carolyn Ann Stevens Weissman, and sister-in-law Phyllis Ann Curtis Fritz.
Lillian was an avid reader and especially loved history and antiquity. As a hobby, Lillian, her mother, and sister Leona, made hand-painted ceramic ware. Lillian enjoyed traveling to historic places and made a long dreamed of journey to Greece in 1967 and 1979.
Lillian loved her family and stayed in close contact with them, especially her Tennessee family. She enjoyed family history and worked on the family genealogy until her passing. Lillian enjoyed telling stories of family events, which were handed down to her. She also enjoyed telling stories from her own childhood. With her sweet since of humor and wit, Lillian was very entertaining when telling her stories.
Lillian is survived by her sister Annie Leona Fritz Mead of Arleta, California; brother James Richard (Sharon) Fritz, Sr., of Knoxville, Tennessee; nephews David Dion (Lisa) Knatcal of Los Angeles, California, and James Richard (Camille) Fritz, Jr., and Holden Travis Fritz of Knoxville, Tennessee; Nieces Suzanne Denise Fritz of Kissimmee, Florida, Kari Francis Fritz Miracle, of Lafollette, Tennessee, Tammie Lillian (Sammie) Fritz Brackett of Knoxville, Tennessee; and many other nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A family memorial service to celebrate Lillian's life will be held in Knoxville, Tennessee. Professional services are being provided by SoCal Cremation, Van Nuys, California, 877-790-9455. Web: http://socalcremationsinc.com/; Email: [email protected]
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 16, 2019