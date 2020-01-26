|
Lillian Cates
Rock Spring, GA - Lillian Rhea Bailey Cates, age 93 passed away peacefully on Saturday January 25, 2020 in Rock Spring, GA. Born September 25, 1926 in Kodak, TN one of seven children, she graduated from Sevier County High School. She had a very strong work ethic and was employed first at Thompson Studios, then Hamilton Bank, and finally for the Knox County School System at Carter High School. She married her seven-year sweetheart George Cates on September 2, 1950.
She was very involved in her church and its programs, especially WMU. She loved music and sang in the church choir, sometimes singing duets with her brother Junior Bailey. She and her husband loved traveling, particularly to Myrtle Beach. She was a true servant to others. Her mission along with her husband was ministering to shut-ins and those church members and friends in the hospital. Recently, as her health declined, she and her husband moved to Rock Spring, GA to be near family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Bailey, mother Rozella Henry, step father E.M. Henry, brother A.L. Bailey, step-brothers, Burl Henry and Earl Henry, and sisters Mary Blazier and JoAnna Hodges.
Survivors include her devoted husband George H. Cates, her dedicated and much loved daughter Patsy Goodlet, son-in-law Cliff Goodlet, special grandson, Tripp Goodlet and his wife Missy Goodlet, beloved great-grandson, Cal Goodlet, sister Edith Rhea Webster, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend special gratitude to Parkside Lakeview Rehabilitation Center, Fort Oglethorpe, GA and special caregivers Marcie Griffith, Velda Smith, Barbara Long, and Charlotte Lunsford. Appreciation is also extended to Hearth Hospice of North Georgia and their team Lachrisha, Ben, Holly, and Chaplain Brent.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lillian's name to The or Beech Springs Baptist Church, Kodak, TN.
The family will receive friends from 3:30-6:30PM Tuesday at Beech Springs Baptist Church with funeral service to follow at 7PM. Rev. Jerry Vittatoe, Rev. Sam Grindstaff, and Rev. Brandon Cate officiating. Interment 11AM Wednesday at Beech Springs Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020