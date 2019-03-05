|
|
Lillian Dale (Wallace) Proctor
Knoxville, TN
Lillian Dale (Wallace) Proctor, age 92, passed away peacefully at the home she shared with her daughter in Knoxville, Tennessee on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born July 29, 1926 in Etowah, Tennessee.
Lillian was a graduate of Etowah High School and Tennessee Wesleyan College. She began
married life with her husband, William H. Proctor, at TVA's Watts Bar Village. During the course of the Proctors' marriage, they resided in Camden, Jasper, Gallatin, and Kingston, TN and in Florence, AL.
She was a longtime member of the Kingston United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Saint Paul's Methodist Church in Etowah, First United Methodist Church in Gallatin, and McKendree United Methodist Church in Jasper. She was active in United Methodist Women and served in various
capacities at the local, district, and conference levels.
Lillian was a member of the Young-at-Heart group of the First Baptist Church in Kingston and served as the group's chaplain for many years.
She was a member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs for over sixty years and active in several clubs within the state of Tennessee, including the Coytee, Kingston, Annakusa, South Pittsburgh, and Gallatin Women's Clubs. She served as an officer in local clubs and at the district and state levels.
Lillian had a knack for forming friendships. She truly never met a stranger and made a point of learning and remembering the names of even chance encounters.
Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, William Hayden Proctor; son, Robert Wallace Proctor; parents Emma Leo Fortenberry Wallace and Alvin William Wallace; siblings Frances J. Wallace, Alvin W. Wallace, Jr., Sarah C. Wallace, and Emma Sue Wallace Tutton; niece Delora Tutton Elder and
nephew Clinton Tutton.
She is survived by daughter Nancy J. Proctor of Knoxville; sons William D. Proctor and wife Marjorie of Portland, Oregon, and Jeffrey H. Proctor and wife Staci of Kingston; grandchildren, Jared W. and Haddon J. Proctor of Portland, Oregon, Kaitlyn A. York and husband Patrick of Kingston, Kristyn A. Proctor of Alcoa, Matthew H. Proctor and wife Maribel of Knoxville, and Emilie E. Proctor of Kingston; great-grandchildren Elijah and Asher York, Kingston; nephews Joseph M. Tutton of Clinton, and Samuel J. Tutton and wife Heather of California; great-nieces Steffanie Green of Etowah, Jennifer Zumaya of Athens, and Adria Landmesser of Oak Ridge; and several great-great nieces and a great-great nephew.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Punam Bhandari for her years of care; Doctors Wood and Ayers, and the staff of Knoxville Heart Group for their timely intervention and continuing care; the 2nd Floor Nurses, CNAs and PCAs of Fort Sanders Medical Center, as well as the staff of Covenant Hospice Care for their kindness and compassion during her final illness.
Graveside services will be held at Greenhill Cemetery in Etowah, TN on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Todd Chancey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kingston United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 248, Kingston, TN 37763; First Baptist Young-at-Heart, 215 North Kentucky Street, Kingston, TN 37763; or the Holston Home for Children, PO Box 188, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019