Lillian Grace Stephenson Wade
Lillian Grace Stephenson Wade, 91, passed away on October 12, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee with her daughters by her side. She was born on September 18, 1928 to C Guy Stephenson and Grace Doughty Stephenson in Centerville, TN. She attended the University of Tennessee where she was a Phi Mu, a Volunteer Beauty, and secretary of her freshman class.
Lillian met her husband, Henry G. Wade, at U.T. and they were married in 1947 until his passing on August 28, 2019.
Lillian began singing at an early age and continued to use her beautiful singing voice throughout her life. She studied classical voice at Columbia University in New York City while raising a family. She also performed in an opera at The Juilliard School. She sang as a soprano soloist in many churches and community choirs and most recently with the Tusculum Community Choir in Greeneville.
In addition to her singing talent, Lillian was intelligent, well read, an ardent environmentalist, and active in her community, volunteering for various organizations. Lillian's positive and outgoing personality contributed to her success at every endeavor. She was extremely resilient, finding beauty and joy in nature every day, loving birds and flowers. Lillian was a fabulous cook and hostess, swam regularly at the Greeneville YMCA, and was a member of the Andrew Johnson Club, serving as President for 2 years. She devoted her life to her family and her greatest sources of joy were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lillian and Henry were married for 72 years and lived in New Jersey, New York, Charlotte, NC, and retired to Greeneville, TN in 1988. They had recently moved to Knoxville to be closer to family.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, brother Douglas Stephenson, sister Frances Pines, son Thomas E. Wade, and husband Henry G. Wade. Her memory will be cherished by her sister, Carleen Swanson of St. Louis, MO; daughters, Rebecca Wade, husband Jake Hudson, and Carolyn E. Wade; grandsons, Andrew W. Hudson, wife Sheena Whittaker, Thomas S. Hooper, and Charles S. Hooper; great-granddaughters, Neila Hudson and Darby Hudson, all of Knoxville; also, step-grandchildren Keith Hudson and Elisabeth Hudson and step great-granddaughter Bailey Hudson of Nashville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held for Lillian and Henry on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2 pm at Shiloh Cemetery in Greeneville. The Greene Co. Honor Guard and the Tennessee National Guard will conduct a military graveside service. A reception will be held immediately following the service at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1121 Shiloh Rd, Greeneville. All are welcome.
Kiser Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019