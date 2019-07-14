|
|
Lillian H. Higgins
- - On Saturday, July 6, 2019, Lillian H. Higgins, passed away at the age of 94. Lillian was born in Alabama on December 23, 1924 to George and Florence Howard and was raised in Tennessee along with her younger brother George. She married Dillingham Horton Higgins (D.H.) and they had one child, D.H. Higgins Jr. (Dee). Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, brother, husband and four step children. Her spirit is carried on by her son, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, in-laws, and an extended family of relations and friends too numerous to list but not forgotten.
Lillian attended Jefferson County College and was one of the first women to work at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory as a draftsman engineer. Lillian was a lifelong member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Amaranth, and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed the company of family and friends, sights and sounds of the Smoky Mountains, traveling and reading. She was as feisty as she was gentle, as forthright as she was tactful, as full of wonder and adventure as she was of wisdom. She had a big heart and an open door.
A memorial service will be held at the Trinity UMC in Knoxville, Tennessee on July 20, 2019 at 3:00 with visitation at 2:00. In leiu of flowers, please make contributions to KARM.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 14, 2019