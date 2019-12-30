|
|
Lillian Imogene Hubbard
Knoxville - Lillian Imogene Hubbard, age 96, of Knoxville was granted her angel wings and running legs on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was of the Christian Faith and loved attending church and singing praises to her Lord. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Samuel Hubbard; parents, William and Daisy Cole; daughters, Phyllis Mullins and Barbara Cameron; sons, Ernest Keck and David Keck. She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Boles; daughter, Connie Inklebarger (Jeff); daughter, Susan Murphy (Smokey). She leaves behind several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to UT Hospice. The family will receive from 5-7:00 pm Thursday, January 2, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Louie Branch and Rev. David Buchanan officiating. Family and friends will gather at 12:45 pm Friday, January 3, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020