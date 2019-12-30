Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Hubbard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Imogene Hubbard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Imogene Hubbard Obituary
Lillian Imogene Hubbard

Knoxville - Lillian Imogene Hubbard, age 96, of Knoxville was granted her angel wings and running legs on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was of the Christian Faith and loved attending church and singing praises to her Lord. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Samuel Hubbard; parents, William and Daisy Cole; daughters, Phyllis Mullins and Barbara Cameron; sons, Ernest Keck and David Keck. She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Boles; daughter, Connie Inklebarger (Jeff); daughter, Susan Murphy (Smokey). She leaves behind several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to UT Hospice. The family will receive from 5-7:00 pm Thursday, January 2, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Louie Branch and Rev. David Buchanan officiating. Family and friends will gather at 12:45 pm Friday, January 3, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -