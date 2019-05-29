|
Lillian Marie Haynes Holden
Powell, TN
Lillian Marie Haynes Holden, age 85, passed away Sunday evening, May 26, 2019 in Powell, TN.
She was a devout Christian woman and child of God. Lillian was a member of Park West Church.
She retired from JC Penney as an Assistant MA. She loved her work and customers.
Lillian leaves behind two daughters and a son, whom she dearly loved; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Psalm 37:18 "The Lord knoweth the days of the upright: and their inheritance shall be forever."
Family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with service to follow at 7pm.
Family and friends will meet 10:45 am Friday, May 31, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for 11:00 am interment.
Condolences for the family may be expressed at
www.mynattfh.com .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 29 to May 30, 2019