Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Holden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Marie Haynes Holden

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian Marie Haynes Holden Obituary
Lillian Marie Haynes Holden

Powell, TN

Lillian Marie Haynes Holden, age 85, passed away Sunday evening, May 26, 2019 in Powell, TN.

She was a devout Christian woman and child of God. Lillian was a member of Park West Church.

She retired from JC Penney as an Assistant MA. She loved her work and customers.

Lillian leaves behind two daughters and a son, whom she dearly loved; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Psalm 37:18 "The Lord knoweth the days of the upright: and their inheritance shall be forever."

Family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with service to follow at 7pm.

Family and friends will meet 10:45 am Friday, May 31, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for 11:00 am interment.

Condolences for the family may be expressed at

www.mynattfh.com .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 29 to May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now