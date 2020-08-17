Lillian Marie "Nana" Hickman Atchley
Kodak - Lillian Marie "Nana" Hickman Atchley, age 88, of Kodak, TN passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was a member of French Broad Valley Baptist Church. Lillian worked and retired from the Department of Human Services. She loved flowers, crocheting, painting, singing in the choir, and spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey A. and Jessie Mae Hickman; brothers, Edward and John Hickman.
She is survived by husband of 65 years, Veryl C. Atchley; daughters, Sharon K. Atchley and Verleen Julian; grandchildren, Shawn Julian and wife Amy, Nathan Julian and wife Rachelle; great-grandchildren, Noah Julian, Gemma Julian, Allie Julian, and Locklyn Julian; brothers, Tom Hickman and wife Sharon, Roland Hickman and wife Louisa; special friends and family, Eugene Hinkle, Travis and Stacey Helton and family, Jama Hinkle, Home Health Care and Hospice, and Church friends and family.
There will be no receiving line but friends may pay their respects from 5-7 PM Thursday at French Broad Valley Baptist Church with service to follow at 7PM with Rev. Charlie Harkleroad officiating. Family and friends will meet 10AM Friday in Underwood Cemetery for graveside service and interment with Rev. John Forsythe officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com