Lillian O. Seivers Obituary
Knoxville - Lillian O. Seivers, age 86 of Knoxville passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at West Hills Health and Rehab. She was a member of Brasswood Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband Doyel Seivers; son Ray Seivers; brother Dennis Beeler and James Kagley. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law Sherri and Eddie Jones; grandchildren: Jennifer (Michael) Gray, Brenton (Jeanie) Jones, Kimberly (Wes) Cobb and Braden Jones; great grandchildren: Braxton Jones, Adley Cobb and three nieces. Family and friends will meet at 8:45 am, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery for a 9:00 am graveside service with Rev. Dwight Singleton officiating. Friends may call at their convenience on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel. Condolences may be sent to

www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
