Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lillie (Humphrey) Carmichael Obituary
Lillie (Humphrey) Carmichael

Knoxville - Lillie D. Humphrey Carmichael age 87 of West Knoxville departed this life to be with our Lord on March 26, 2020. She was a retired clerk and rural carrier with the U.S. Postal Service. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was preceded in death by husband of sixty-four years William C. Carmichael; father, Walter Daniel Humphrey Sr.; mother, Willie Mae Humphrey; sister, Betty Lorraine Newman and brother, Bobby Hugh Humphrey. She is survived by son, Roger Carmichael; daughters, (Anita) Gail Carmichael and Carol Ann Carmichael; brothers, Walter Daniel Humphrey and William Floyd Humphrey; grandchildren, Marshall Stranger (Lynn), Kent Stanger, Jennifer Davis (Richard), Pamela Coleman (Chris), nine adorable great grandchildren, Audrey, Georgia Kate, Charlie, Alex, Savannah, Jackson, Grayson, Neyland, and Henson. The friends and family may call at their convenience from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm Sunday March 29, 2020, at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. All other services will be private due to current health concerns. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Online guest register is available at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
