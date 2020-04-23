Services
Lilly Marie Wilson

Lilly Marie Wilson Obituary
Lilly Marie Wilson

Blain - Lilly Marie Wilson - age 51 of Blaine, passed away, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Little Valley Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by parents, Benton and Reba Stiner; children, Precious Ann and Rebbeca Hope Wilson; and brother Steven Stiner. Lilly is survived by husband, Henry Wilson; children, Jessica Stiner, Michael Wilson and MacKenzie Pratt, Allison Wilson and Adam Hodge; Joshua Wilson and Ashley Coleman; five granddaughters; three grandsons; sister, Jean (Junior) Raby; brother, Frankie Stiner; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

At Lilly's request a cremation will take place and all services are private. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Lilly Wilson. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
