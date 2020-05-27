|
|
Lily Annemarie Ostermayr
Knoxville - Ostermayr Lily Annemarie (Oma), age 79, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at NHC Ft. Sanders. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The Lord was first in her life. She was a very successful business women and a career model. She was a devoted Mutti and Oma. She was a loving, feisty, single mom of five children always putting them first. Her children will always be thankful for the wonderful life she provided and forever be grateful. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Olga Mardersteig and brother, Andreas Mardersteig. She is survived by her Daughters: Victoria Ostermayr, Susan Ostermayr Roberts (Curt, Jr.), Theresa Ostermayr Gregg (Matthew Duncan); sons: Gregory David Ostermayr (Anastasia), Peter Ostermayr; grandchildren, Waverly Olga Ostermayr, and Mia Summer Roberts; beloved family friend Tina Troy. Due to current situation services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 27 to May 28, 2020