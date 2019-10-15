Services
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Lily Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lily Mae Howard


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lily Mae Howard Obituary
Lily Mae Howard

Oak Ridge - Lily Mae Howard, 96, of Oak Ridge, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her home.

She was born March 1, 1923 in Morristown, TN, the daughter of George Hobert Guffey and Emma Quinton Guffey.

Mrs. Howard, a long-time Oak Ridger, was a member of First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge, the Oak Ridge Woman's Club and the FOE, Chapter #2514, Ladies Auxiliary where she held numerous offices including Past State President. She worked at Singer Sewing Center as a bookkeeper and salesperson. She enjoyed sewing, counting cross-stitch, jigsaw puzzles and adult coloring books. She was also an avid reader.

She was preceded in death by husband of 59 years, John L Howard Jr; son, John L Howard III; brother, Hal Guffey and his wife Carrie; grandsons, Billy Howard and Ricky Howard; Niece, Celeste Alexander and daughter-in-law, Barbara Howard.

She is survived by sons, Bill Howard of Lenoir City and Tom Howard and wife Marion of Knoxville; daughter, Donna Buck and husband Oran of Miami, FL; daughter-n-law, Agnes Howard of Oak Ridge; niece, Teresa Williams of Jefferson City; sisters-in-law, Norma Rogers and Pat Howard; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and numerous extended family.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5 - 7pm at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral will follow at 7pm with Dr. Rory Naeve officiating and Rev. Garvan Walls officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10 am on Saturday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a graveside service
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now