Lily Mae Howard
Oak Ridge - Lily Mae Howard, 96, of Oak Ridge, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her home.
She was born March 1, 1923 in Morristown, TN, the daughter of George Hobert Guffey and Emma Quinton Guffey.
Mrs. Howard, a long-time Oak Ridger, was a member of First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge, the Oak Ridge Woman's Club and the FOE, Chapter #2514, Ladies Auxiliary where she held numerous offices including Past State President. She worked at Singer Sewing Center as a bookkeeper and salesperson. She enjoyed sewing, counting cross-stitch, jigsaw puzzles and adult coloring books. She was also an avid reader.
She was preceded in death by husband of 59 years, John L Howard Jr; son, John L Howard III; brother, Hal Guffey and his wife Carrie; grandsons, Billy Howard and Ricky Howard; Niece, Celeste Alexander and daughter-in-law, Barbara Howard.
She is survived by sons, Bill Howard of Lenoir City and Tom Howard and wife Marion of Knoxville; daughter, Donna Buck and husband Oran of Miami, FL; daughter-n-law, Agnes Howard of Oak Ridge; niece, Teresa Williams of Jefferson City; sisters-in-law, Norma Rogers and Pat Howard; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and numerous extended family.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5 - 7pm at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral will follow at 7pm with Dr. Rory Naeve officiating and Rev. Garvan Walls officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10 am on Saturday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a graveside service
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019