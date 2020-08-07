Linda A. Russell
Knoxville - Linda A. Russell "Grandmama", passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was known and loved by many and lit up any room she entered. As the rock of the family, she was the refuge for all. She was the Craft Queen and loved spending time in the Smokies. Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Carolyn Kron; and sister, Jane Kron. Survived by husband of 52 years, Ronnie Russell; children, Rusty Russell and wife Debbie, Lisa Russell and husband Roger; grandchildren, Devon Russell, Kacy Pell and husband Blake, Taylor Mitchell, Jake Russell, Lainey Russell; great-grandchild, Mason Duncan; step-grandchildren, Megan LaRue, Jace LaRue, Emmy Larue; and close friend, Nancy Osbourne. Friends may call at convenience at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN from 2 - 5 pm Sunday. Graveside Service will be 11 am Monday at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com