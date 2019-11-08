|
Linda Ann Norman Arms
Knoxville - Linda Ann Norman Arms, 86, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on November 8, 2019. Linda is now reunited with her beloved husband, Jack, who passed away on November 2, 2019. Linda and Jack shared a wonderful life together and were married almost 70 years. Her family longs for her here, but is rejoicing for her that she is now in heaven with our Dad. She was a faithful member of Buffat Heights Baptist Church.
Linda remains a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Her greatest accomplishments in life were connected to her family. Her deepest joys were preparing meals for her family, especially Sunday lunches. She knew the importance of nurturing her family and keeping them close to each other. After raising her 5 children, she enjoyed being an associate with JCPenney. She loved meeting people!
Linda's blessed legacy includes her loving children, Mike (Kim) Arms, Elaine (David) Womack, Alan Arms, John Arms, all of Knoxville, and Dr. Don (Kathy) Arms, of Lexington; her adored grandchildren, Jennifer (David) Bryant, Garrett (Ashley) Arms, Jonathan Womack, Ashley (Cody) Wheeler, Bradley Arms, Logan Arms, Jackson Arms, Olivia Arms and Sophia Arms; her precious great grandchildren, Isaac Bryant, Kallie Bryant, Decklan Arms, Rylan Arms, and Bennett Wheeler; her dear sister, Nancy Sharp; several sister-in-laws; many nieces and nephews; family friends. Gone before Linda are her loving husband, Jack; parents, William and Verlie Norman and second mother, Gladys Norman; her siblings, Robert Norman, Bill Norman, Lillian White, Ray Norman, and Geraldine Norman.
The family would like to thank NHC Knoxville and Caris for their excellent care of Linda and Jack. We are especially grateful for the comfort care extended to both of them these past few months.
The family will welcome friends for both Linda and Jack on November 9, 2019 at Buffat Heights Baptist Church (2800 Mill Road, Knoxville 37924) from 12:00-2:00pm. The Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00pm at the church with Reverend Dave Thomas officiating. Immediately following there will be a processional to East View Memorial Gardens (1320 Andrew Johnson Highway Strawberry Plains, 37871) for a Graveside Service with Reverend Gibbs Hammond officiating. Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews. Memorials may be given to Buffat Heights Baptist Church www.buffatheights.org or Mobile Meals www.knoxcac.org. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
The Lord is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer; my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold. Psalm 18: 2
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019