Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Sunday, May 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Graveside service
Sunday, May 17, 2020
3:30 PM
Memorial Gardens
Linda Bettis Obituary
Linda Bettis

Loudon - Linda Gail Miller Bettis - age 73 of Loudon, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. Linda was a member of Cedar Fork Baptist Church in Philadelphia and had worked for Adult Community Training for many years. Most of all she loved her family and getting to spend time with her grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her daughter, Leigh Bettis Decker; parents, Sam Miller and Ella Mae Courrier Miller; sister, Nina Miller McCown. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Charles Bettis; daughter, Amanda Guidry and husband, Randy; grandchildren, Logan Monks and Cameron Monks; sister, Mary Allmon and husband, Verlin of Philadelphia; brother, Bill H. Miller of Ohio; mother-in-law, Edith Bettis; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Elaine Bettis, Nancy Bettis, Rick and Jane Bettis along with several nieces and nephews; special friend, Carolyn Turpin. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, May 17th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will proceed to Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for graveside services and interment at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101 or Kerbela Shriners, 315 Mimosa Ave., Knoxville, TN 37920. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 16 to May 17, 2020
