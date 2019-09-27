|
Linda (Hundley) Branum
Maynardville - Linda (Hundley) Branum Age 64 of Maynardville passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, September 25, 2019 surrounded by her family. Linda was a member of Alder Springs Missionary Baptist Church. Linda will always be remembered for her energetic personality, giving and supportive nature and her love for her family and friends.
Linda is preceded in death by her mother Mildred and step-father Carl Cooper. Father: Earl Hundley. Aunts: Dorothy Tharpe, Mabel Buckner and Ruby Norris.
Linda is survived by her husband: Eddie Branum. Son: Zack (Brittany) McKinnis. Grandsons: Colin and Brady. Sister: Sonja (Tim) Crowe. Brother: Richard
(Gwen) Buckner. Nieces: Megan and Jennifer. Special family members: Bradley
(Sara) Tharpe, Brock (Bethany) Tharpe, Derick (Desa) Tharpe and "Gran" to Jonah, Eli, Lilla, Sophie, Ella, Deacon, Langston, Riggs, Ava-Claire and Axton.
Brock Tharpe and Bradley Tharpe officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service to follow.
Family and friends will meet at 9:45a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Trinity Funeral Home to go in procession to New Loyston Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 a.m. interment service.
In lieu of flowers, it was Linda's request to make donations to the Union County Humane Society, 719 Hickory Star Road, Maynardville, TN 37807
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019