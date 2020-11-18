1/1
Linda Brown Hawley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Brown Hawley

Knoxville - Linda Brown Hawley, 65, of Knoxville, TN passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN following a long, courageous battle with cancer. Born November 15, 1954 in Nashville, she was the daughter of Joe E. Brown and the late Frances Williams Brown. Linda graduated from Powell High School where she was a member of the school band and later received her bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She spent her working career as an office administrator and most recently worked at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Knoxville. She was a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She loved family gatherings and especially enjoyed the holidays. She loved to cook and took great pleasure in preparing meals and being the perfect hostess. There was always room in her home for both of her sons' friends and teammates. Linda loved gardening, the hummingbirds that visited that garden, adventures to the lake, river and mountains. She also enjoyed cheering on the The Pride of the Southland Marching Band and the Lady Vols basketball team. Linda is survived by her husband, Craig Hawley; her sons, Andrew (Miranda) Hawley and Zach Hawley; grandchildren, Wyatt and Ryland Hawley; her father, Joe E. Brown; sister, Jennifer Brown; brother, Mike (Christy) Brown as well as extended family members and a host of friends. A Celebration of Linda's life will be held at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Saturday, Nov. 21st. at 11 AM. Please email olivia@knoxvilleascension.org with your name and phone number if you intend to attend the service at church. The service will also be live-streamed at www.knoxvilleascension.org or www.facebook.com/episcopalchurchoftheascension

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (lls.org).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved