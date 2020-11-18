Linda Brown Hawley
Knoxville - Linda Brown Hawley, 65, of Knoxville, TN passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN following a long, courageous battle with cancer. Born November 15, 1954 in Nashville, she was the daughter of Joe E. Brown and the late Frances Williams Brown. Linda graduated from Powell High School where she was a member of the school band and later received her bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She spent her working career as an office administrator and most recently worked at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Knoxville. She was a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She loved family gatherings and especially enjoyed the holidays. She loved to cook and took great pleasure in preparing meals and being the perfect hostess. There was always room in her home for both of her sons' friends and teammates. Linda loved gardening, the hummingbirds that visited that garden, adventures to the lake, river and mountains. She also enjoyed cheering on the The Pride of the Southland Marching Band and the Lady Vols basketball team. Linda is survived by her husband, Craig Hawley; her sons, Andrew (Miranda) Hawley and Zach Hawley; grandchildren, Wyatt and Ryland Hawley; her father, Joe E. Brown; sister, Jennifer Brown; brother, Mike (Christy) Brown as well as extended family members and a host of friends. A Celebration of Linda's life will be held at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Saturday, Nov. 21st. at 11 AM. Please email olivia@knoxvilleascension.org with your name and phone number if you intend to attend the service at church. The service will also be live-streamed at www.knoxvilleascension.org
or www.facebook.com/episcopalchurchoftheascension
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
(lls.org
).