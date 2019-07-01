Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
6632 Chapman Hwy
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
6632 Chapman Hwy,
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Knoxville - Linda (Burchell) Cruze 75 of Knoxville passed away Saturday June 29, 2019 at Island Home Health and Rehab. She grew up on the Burchell farm off John Sevier Hwy. Linda retired from K.U.B after 20 years of service. She was diagnosed with M.S twenty plus years ago. Linda liked to sit on her deck watching Humming Birds and was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. She was preceded by parents, Roy Lee and Irene (Blazier) Burchell; husband, William W. Cruze Jr. Linda is survived by special cousin devoted and much more than a caregiver Bettye Kennedy; cousin, Sarah Kerley; Uncle and Aunt, Kenneth and Carolyn Blazier, Aunt, Stella Myers; special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ed and Relda Cruze; several cousins and aunts and uncles. A special thanks to the devoted caregivers who allowed Linda to stay at her home. The family will receive friends Tuesday July 2,2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 6632 Chapman Hwy, service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Jack Wilder officiating. Family and friends will meet Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery for a 11:00 a.m. graveside service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church 6632 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville TN, 37920 Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com

