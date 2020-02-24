|
Linda Burrows
Knoxville - Linda Carol Burrows, age 64, of Knoxville went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday, February 23, 2020. Linda was a beloved wife, sister, friend and very giving person who will be greatly missed.
Preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Ethel Dotson, brother, Jackie Dotson and sister, Josephine Dotson.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Rodney Burrows, brothers and sisters, Wayne T. (Marlene) Dotson, Kathy Clabough , Ricky (Kandy) Dotson, special sister-in-law, Linda Burrows and special friend, Sue Cocker. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews that called her Lynn-Lynn, that she loved very much.
The family will receive friends, Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, 37919. A Funeral Service will follow at 7pm with Rev. Ricky Dotson, Rev. Eddie Seals and Rev. Jonathan Clabough officiating. Family and friends will meet Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:30pm at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home to proceed to Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 3pm Graveside Service. Friends may visit www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020