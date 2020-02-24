Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Burrows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Burrows

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Burrows Obituary
Linda Burrows

Knoxville - Linda Carol Burrows, age 64, of Knoxville went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday, February 23, 2020. Linda was a beloved wife, sister, friend and very giving person who will be greatly missed.

Preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Ethel Dotson, brother, Jackie Dotson and sister, Josephine Dotson.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Rodney Burrows, brothers and sisters, Wayne T. (Marlene) Dotson, Kathy Clabough , Ricky (Kandy) Dotson, special sister-in-law, Linda Burrows and special friend, Sue Cocker. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews that called her Lynn-Lynn, that she loved very much.

The family will receive friends, Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, 37919. A Funeral Service will follow at 7pm with Rev. Ricky Dotson, Rev. Eddie Seals and Rev. Jonathan Clabough officiating. Family and friends will meet Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:30pm at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home to proceed to Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 3pm Graveside Service. Friends may visit www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -