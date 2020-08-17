1/1
Linda C. Claussen
Linda C. Claussen

Knoxville - Linda C. Claussen passed away at age 79 on August 15, 2020, after a decade long battle with pulmonary disease.

One of the kindest people who ever lived, Linda was wise, strong, loving, and had a wonderful smile.

With her husband Pete- to whom she was married 55 years- she helped found Gulf & Ohio Railways, Knoxville Locomotive Works, and the Seven Islands State Birding Park. Steam engine No. 203 on the Three Rivers Rambler is nicknamed "Lindy" in her honor. Both the Hall of Democracy in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, and the pedestrian bridge at the Seven Islands State Birding are named after her and her husband.

Among her many interests, Linda loved quilting, gardening, reading, birds, animals, the East Tennessee History Center, and the Seven Islands community.

She is survived by her husband, Pete and her children, Doc Claussen and Karen C. Bishop, and her grandchildren, James and Sophia Bishop. Her other daughter, Jennifer Buffington, predeceased her.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in her honor can be made to the Friends of Seven Islands State Park, 2809 Kelly Ln., Kodak, TN 37764 or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements By Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 www.berryfuneralhome.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
