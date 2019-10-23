Services
Linda Carolyn Lusby Obituary
Knoxville - Linda Carolyn Lusby - age 83, of Knoxville passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She was a lifelong member of Sand Branch United Methodist Church where she helped start the "Hot Tamale Ladies" to help fund the missions and needs of the church. She was also the owner and operator of the Country Deli for over 20 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Carl "Gube" Lusby; granddaughter, Jennifer Huettel; grandson, Cody Hollifield; parents John and Eva Clabough; brothers, John and Bill Clabough; and sisters, Faye Bradfield, Maxine Jenkins, Madeline Dunlap, and Sylvia Clabough. She is survived by children, Kent Lusby, Kim (Tim) Huettel, and Karen (Mike) Hollifield; grandchildren, Jordan (Cassie) Huettel, Brittney (Rico Stanley) Hollifield, and Baylee Hollifield; great grandchildren, Jayden and Zariyah Stanley, and Conner and Joseph Huettel; brother, Joe (Mary) Clabough; and special friends, Rachel "Cricket" Garbarino and Dorthey Stanton. She is also survived by a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a funeral service to follow officiated by Rev. Denny Ford. The family and friends will then gather at Asbury Cemetery at 9:45 AM for a 10:00 AM graveside service on Saturday, October 26, 2019. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to Sand Branch United Methodist Church, 2301 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville, TN 37914. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
