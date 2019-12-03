|
|
Linda Catherine Gunter
Pigeon Forge - Linda Catherine "Cathy" Gunter, age 72 of Pigeon Forge, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 while holding her husband's hand. Cathy was born Linda Catherine Meeks in Oak Ridge on June 19th, 1947 to Ruth Lee Clenney Meeks and Walter Meeks. She would be the third of five children, and the only sister to Bill, Bob, Richard, and Joe. In her early life, Cathy was a kind sister and good student. She graduated from Oak Ridge High School in June of 1965. While helping at her grandparent's diner in Oliver Springs in 1965, she met her future spouse, W.C. Gunter. She married W.C. later that year, and the young couple moved to Sevierville to start their new lives together. They were blessed with three children, Lisa, Teresa, and Cecil Gunter. Cathy was a devoted mother and loving wife, building her family with care, attention, and much laughter. In 1991, Cathy was able to return to school at Walters State Community College and became a Registered Nurse in 1993. Her caring nature, love, and passion made her an excellent caretaker for her patients. She also worked with her husband to run Gunter Construction. In 2001, Cathy began her first battle with a meningioma brain tumor. From 2001 to 2004, she fought hard, improved, and then returned to work as a nurse at Lakeshore Mental Health Facility until her retirement in 2012. After retirement, she continued to help her husband run Gunter Construction and Greenway Landscape Supply. W.C. and Cathy lived in Pigeon Forge, TN, together with love and playfulness, always looking forward to visits from their children's new families and their grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, W.C. Gunter; her children Lisa Geist and husband Steve, Teresa Van Havel and husband Jeff, and Cecil Gunter and wife Dawn; grandchildren Rebecca Geist, William Geist, Michael (Becky) Geist, Faith Van Havel, Kathryn Van Havel, Ryan Van Havel, Cole Gunter, and Dakota Gunter; brothers and sisters-in-law Bill and Betty Meeks of Clearwater, FL and Robert (Bob) and Sandy Meeks of Johnstown, CO; and special family members Craig and Robyn Marentette. She is loved and missed. Many thanks to the Vanderbilt Surgical team, to Dr. Thompson, Dr. Finelli, Dr. Wheatly, and Dr. Hauge, and to the ICU nurses and physical therapists who assisted Cathy in her recovery and gave her more healthy years.The family will receive friends 6-8 PM Friday at Atchley's Smoky Mountain Chapel. Funeral service at 10 AM Saturday at Atchley Smoky Mountain Chapel with interment to in Smoky Mountain Memory Gardens. The Reverend Pete Lamon will officiate. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019