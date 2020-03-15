Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Spring Place Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Clark


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Clark Obituary
Linda Clark

Knoxville - Linda Louise Clark, age 78, of Knoxville, TN passed away March 15, 2020. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and sister and a faithful member of the Spring Place Presbyterian Church on Loves Creek Road. She was preceded in death by parents, Ernest & Louise LeCoultre, sister, Ann Boruff, former husband, George Langston Clark, and companion Jim Vincent Lacey. Survivors include son, Charles "Eddie" Clark, granddaughter, Brittany Nichole Clark, great grandson, Noah Langston Hawkins, nieces, Becky and Bonnie Boruff, and lifelong friends, Carolyn Clifford, and Juanita & Roy Smith. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the staff of the Intensive Care Unit at North Knox Medical Center and Tennova Hospice. The family will receive friends 4-6 pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 6 pm with Rev. John Lovelace officiating. Family and friend will meet 10:45 am Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Spring Place Presbyterian Church Cemetery for interment at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Young-Williams Animal Center or the . Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -