|
|
Linda Clark
Knoxville - Linda Louise Clark, age 78, of Knoxville, TN passed away March 15, 2020. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and sister and a faithful member of the Spring Place Presbyterian Church on Loves Creek Road. She was preceded in death by parents, Ernest & Louise LeCoultre, sister, Ann Boruff, former husband, George Langston Clark, and companion Jim Vincent Lacey. Survivors include son, Charles "Eddie" Clark, granddaughter, Brittany Nichole Clark, great grandson, Noah Langston Hawkins, nieces, Becky and Bonnie Boruff, and lifelong friends, Carolyn Clifford, and Juanita & Roy Smith. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the staff of the Intensive Care Unit at North Knox Medical Center and Tennova Hospice. The family will receive friends 4-6 pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 6 pm with Rev. John Lovelace officiating. Family and friend will meet 10:45 am Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Spring Place Presbyterian Church Cemetery for interment at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Young-Williams Animal Center or the . Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020