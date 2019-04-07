Resources
Linda Collier Smith

Knoxville, TN

Born on September 14, 1951, Linda lived her life fervently serving the Lord. On April 3, 2019, our beloved Linda gracefully departed for her Heavenly home after a brief but courageous battle against a serious illness.

Preceded in death by her parents William Collier and Roberta Booth. Her memory and beautiful smile will be mourned by her family, children Melinda Mischlich and Jennifer (Fernando) Hayles as well as her grandchildren whom she adored, Brandon Mischlich, Mackenzie Hayles, and Gavin Hayles. She also leaves behind siblings, Peggy Collier, Kathy Collier Spradlin, Kenneth Collier, Brenda Peyton, and Anita Conschafsky, along with many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday April 12, 2019 at Calvary Knoxville, located at 3330 W Governor John Sevier Hwy. Knoxville, TN 37920. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm with a service to follow. Her church family was an integral part of her life, so in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Calvary Knoxville with a designation to Calvary Kids Club where Linda faithfully served sharing the love of Jesus with the children.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
