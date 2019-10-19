|
Linda Darlene Davis Smith
Corryton - Linda Darlene Davis Smith- age 69, of Corryton, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. Linda was a long-time member of Green Acres Baptist Church and retired from Sam's Club. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Barshie Davis; and daughter, Melinda Beth Nicely. She is survived by her sons, Brad (Tanna) Nicely and Jamey (Vickie) Nicely; grandchildren, Courtney (Luke) Bennett and Drew (Amy) Nicely; great-grandchildren, Norah Beth Bennett, Dawson Nicely, and Ava Nicely; brother, Dan (Cheryl) Davis Jr.; and special nieces, Elise Miller and Crissy Chambers. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Parkwest on the 2nd floor and Holston Health and Rehab for their care during this time. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2:00 - 3:30 PM at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 3:30 PM with Rev. Leonard Goin officiating. Family and friends will proceed to Roseberry Cemetery following the service for the interment. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Linda's name to Green Acres Youth Group, 10144 Old Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, TN 37806. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019