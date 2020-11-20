Linda Diane Chadwick Wilkerson
Knoxville - Linda Diane Chadwick Wilkerson, age 72, of Daytona Beach, FL, formerly of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Diane was of the Baptist faith and she loved her family dearly.
Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Wilkerson; mother Hazel Chadwick. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memories daughter, Kristie Sweet; grandchildren, Madeline Schimenti, Christopher Sweet; one great-grandson; father and step-mother, Fred and Nancy Chadwick; brothers and sisters-in -law, Brian and Rhonda Chadwick, Rick and Connie Chadwick, Vick and Tammy Chadwick, and many nieces nephews cousins and friends.
Family and friends will gather at Berry Highland South Cemetery for a Graveside Service on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 1:00pm, with Rev. Connie Mack "Cotton" Kelly to officiate the service. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
