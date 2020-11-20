1/1
Linda Diane Chadwick Wilkerson
Linda Diane Chadwick Wilkerson

Knoxville - Linda Diane Chadwick Wilkerson, age 72, of Daytona Beach, FL, formerly of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Diane was of the Baptist faith and she loved her family dearly.

Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Wilkerson; mother Hazel Chadwick. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memories daughter, Kristie Sweet; grandchildren, Madeline Schimenti, Christopher Sweet; one great-grandson; father and step-mother, Fred and Nancy Chadwick; brothers and sisters-in -law, Brian and Rhonda Chadwick, Rick and Connie Chadwick, Vick and Tammy Chadwick, and many nieces nephews cousins and friends.

Family and friends will gather at Berry Highland South Cemetery for a Graveside Service on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 1:00pm, with Rev. Connie Mack "Cotton" Kelly to officiate the service. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com.

Berry Highland South Funeral Home

9010 E. Simpson Rd.

Knoxville, TN 37920

865-573-7300




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Berry Highland South Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655737300
