Linda Dyer
Knoxville - Linda Geraldine Dyer age 58 went to be with Jesus on May 22, 2020. Linda loved Jesus with all her heart and was a faithful member of Alice Bell Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Carolyn Dyer; and brother, Eddie Dyer. She is survived by brother, Mark Dyer; aunts, Linda Cummins, Jeri Karter, Brenda Irwin, and Donna Barker; nieces, Taylor, Abigail, and Carolyn; great niece, Ali; and several cousins. Friends and family may call at their convenience from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Wednesday May 27, 2020, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday May 28, 2020, at Strawberry Plains Cemetery with Pastor Danny Neal officiating. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020