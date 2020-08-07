Linda "Lynn" Eagle
Knoxville - Linda "Lynn" Eagle, 72, of Knoxville, TN, formerly Sistersville, WV, passed away August 3, 2020 in Knoxville, TN.
She was born June 27, 1948, in Sistersville, WV, a daughter of the late Lawrence Eugene "Gene" Boston, Jr. and Vivian Hill Boston.
Lynn was a 1966 graduate of Sistersville High School and a graduate of Marietta College. She was a mental health instructor, a United Methodist Lay Speaker enjoying many mission projects.
She grew up in Sistersville, WV, having many fond memories of growing up on the hill with the kids. While in High School, she was in the SHS marching band and she proudly marched in the Alumni Band each year, dressed in her orange & black Tiger band jacket. She was honored in High School to tour with the United States of America Band.
After graduating, Lynn moved to Jane Lew, WV, where she met her husband, Buck. They were very active in the church choir, playing in various music presentations. She could play the guitar, dulcimer, fiddle and mandolin, trumpet and french horn, among many other instruments.
She and Buck moved back to Sistersville, where they continued their love of the church. Lynn enjoyed playing the trumpet in the St. Mary's Community Band and continued playing in Knoxville with a community band that she joined when she moved there in later years. While there, she was very active in the local YMCA, working with the Seniors.
She also enjoyed rowing, woodworking, knitting and she was very active in the 4H. She published a book and composed many essays and was accomplished in many crafts.
Lynn offered encouragement and friendship to everyone she met. She never met a stranger, creating bonds with friends that will last a lifetime. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her sons, Keith (Cyndi) Pryor and their son, Korran, of Knoxville, TN; Josh Moore of Newark, OH and step-daughter, Annetta Lee of Jane Lew, WV; and her cats, Amos and Andy, whom were affectionately known as "the lads".
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Edward Buck Eagle; maternal grandparents, Virginia and Guy Hill, lovingly known as "Dodie" and "Pop-Pop"; and paternal grandparents, Ruby and Lawrence Boston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Sistersville First United Methodist Church Window Fund, PO Box 185, Sistersville, WV 26175 or Thompson Cancer Center, 280 Fort Sanders West Blvd., Suite 202, Knoxville, TN 37922.
Inurnment will be at Greenwood Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at myersfuneralhomewv.com
.