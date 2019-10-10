Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations Tellico Village Chapel
145 Chota Ctr
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6767
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Conrad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Elizabeth Conrad

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Elizabeth Conrad Obituary
Linda Elizabeth Conrad

Loudon - Linda Elizabeth Conrad, age 77, of Tellico Village in Loudon, died on October 3 in Oak Ridge. She was born in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania and is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Thomas M. Conrad, and their three children: Melissa (Steve) Pearce, Thomas M. (Lara) Conrad, Jr, and Susan (Randy) Weakley; nine grandchildren, and brother David (Ann) Hudson. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.clickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now