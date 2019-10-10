|
Linda Elizabeth Conrad
Loudon - Linda Elizabeth Conrad, age 77, of Tellico Village in Loudon, died on October 3 in Oak Ridge. She was born in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania and is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Thomas M. Conrad, and their three children: Melissa (Steve) Pearce, Thomas M. (Lara) Conrad, Jr, and Susan (Randy) Weakley; nine grandchildren, and brother David (Ann) Hudson. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.clickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019