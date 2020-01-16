|
Linda Emmett
Oak Ridge - Linda J. Emmett, age 65, passed away Wednesday, January 8, at the Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Beverly and James Nabinger, her brother Jody Nabinger, and father-in-law Bill Emmett. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Rick Emmett; her brother Mark Nabinger, wife Linda and children Katie and Jimmy Nabinger; Jody Nabinger's daughters Denelle and Erica; her sister Jamie Martin; her sister-in-law Suzi Dewing, husband Rusty and their family; her dear cousin "older brother" Terry Cortese and his family. Linda will be missed by her dear friends; her same named friend Linda Emmett, Cathy McKeown, Mary Ann Merrell, and Diane Ritter.
Linda graduated from Union-Endicott High School, Endicott, NY, in 1972. She moved with her husband to Troy NY in 1976 and to Oak Ridge TN in 1980 where she lived until her death. She worked in office management for the CRBRP Project and as an office manager for several area DOE subcontractors. During this time she earned an AS degree from Roane State Community College and a BS degree from Tennessee Wesleyan College.
Linda was an avid reader and enjoyed most biographies of sports legends and historical figures. She loved American "roots music", the Blues, Rock & Roll, Bluegrass, and Country, best when heard live, honestly played. She was a big fan of Tennessee VOLS football and Lady VOLS basketball, Atlanta Braves baseball, and NASCAR, especially small track racing. She loved animals, her shelties were her children. Raised in a family of war veterans, she was passionate about supporting our men and women returning home from war.
In lieu of flowers we ask those who want to donate to the in her honor, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org . There will be no service at this time. There will be a celebration of her life with family and friends at a time and place to be determined.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020