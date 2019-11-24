Services
Farrar Funeral Home
162 East Meeting Street
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-2711
Linda Endicott

Linda Endicott Obituary
Linda Endicott

Dandridge - LINDA ARMSTRONG ENDICOTT, age 72 of Dandridge, TN passed away Sunday morning, November 24, 2019 at her home. She was born and raised in Knoxville, TN and was a graduate of Fulton High School. She will be remembered for her joy of gardening and living on Douglas Lake. Linda is survived by her husband of 51 years, David Endicott. A memorial service will be held later. ARRANGEMENTS BY FARRAR FUNERAL HOME, DANDRIDGE, TN
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019
