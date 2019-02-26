|
|
Linda F. Kennedy
Knoxville, TN
Linda F. Kennedy, formerly of Seymour, TN passed away in Knoxville, TN on February 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren G. and Ruth B. Arp; husband, Edward L. Kennedy. Linda is survived by her son, Tom Harmon (Heather) of Knoxville; grandchildren, Nate and Grace Harmon, Walker and Kimball Kyle; brothers, Jerry Arp of Seymour, David Arp (Betty) of Southgate, MI; special aunt, Bonnie Morgan of Seymour; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27th from 12-2 PM at Berry Highland South. Funeral service will begin at 2 PM with Pastor Ann Robins officiating. Interment will follow. Shared memories and expressions of sympathy can be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019