Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
For more information about
Linda Kennedy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda F. Kennedy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda F. Kennedy Obituary
Linda F. Kennedy

Knoxville, TN

Linda F. Kennedy, formerly of Seymour, TN passed away in Knoxville, TN on February 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren G. and Ruth B. Arp; husband, Edward L. Kennedy. Linda is survived by her son, Tom Harmon (Heather) of Knoxville; grandchildren, Nate and Grace Harmon, Walker and Kimball Kyle; brothers, Jerry Arp of Seymour, David Arp (Betty) of Southgate, MI; special aunt, Bonnie Morgan of Seymour; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27th from 12-2 PM at Berry Highland South. Funeral service will begin at 2 PM with Pastor Ann Robins officiating. Interment will follow. Shared memories and expressions of sympathy can be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now