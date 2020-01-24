Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
12:45 PM
Caledonia Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Carver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Faulkner Carver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Faulkner Carver Obituary
Linda Faulkner Carver

New Market - Linda Faulkner Carver, age 73, of New Market, TN passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at her home. She was a member of the Church of God. She was preceded in death by her father, Troy Franklin Cheek, Sr., daughter Carla Caughorn, granddaughter Kristina Faulkner, brother Troy Cheek, Jr., husbands Carl Ray Faulkner, Sr., and Ernest Carver, Sr. She is survived by her sons, David (Penny) Faulkner, Randy (Penny) Faulkner and Carl Ray Jr. (Lori) Faulkner; daughters, Ann (Travis) Emert and Amanda (Jason) Slagle, several grandchildren and several great grandchildren, mother Lena Hickman, brothers Bobby (Betty) Cheek, Jackie (Kim) Cheek, Gary (Yvonne Cheek and Ricky (Stacy) Cheek; sister Reva Collins. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Monday, January 27, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Tom King officiating. Family and friends will gather at 12:45 am Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Caledonia Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -