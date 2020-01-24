|
|
Linda Faulkner Carver
New Market - Linda Faulkner Carver, age 73, of New Market, TN passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at her home. She was a member of the Church of God. She was preceded in death by her father, Troy Franklin Cheek, Sr., daughter Carla Caughorn, granddaughter Kristina Faulkner, brother Troy Cheek, Jr., husbands Carl Ray Faulkner, Sr., and Ernest Carver, Sr. She is survived by her sons, David (Penny) Faulkner, Randy (Penny) Faulkner and Carl Ray Jr. (Lori) Faulkner; daughters, Ann (Travis) Emert and Amanda (Jason) Slagle, several grandchildren and several great grandchildren, mother Lena Hickman, brothers Bobby (Betty) Cheek, Jackie (Kim) Cheek, Gary (Yvonne Cheek and Ricky (Stacy) Cheek; sister Reva Collins. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Monday, January 27, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Tom King officiating. Family and friends will gather at 12:45 am Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Caledonia Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020