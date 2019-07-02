Services
Hatmaker Funeral Home
503 South Main Street
Lake City, TN 37769
865-426-2158
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Island Ford Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
8:00 PM
Island Ford Baptist Church
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:15 AM
Hatmaker Funeral Home
503 South Main Street
Lake City, TN 37769
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Island Ford Cemetery
Lake City - Linda Faye King, age 75 of Lake City, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Linda was born June 3, 1944 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Ed Disney and Reba Strong Disney. Linda was a faithful lifelong member of Island Ford Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading her Bible, serving her church in Bible school and communion preparation, and watching her grandson play ball. She had a quite strength. a beautiful smile. and a thankful heart even through her battle with cancer. She held to her faith in God through it all. She loved her church family and her family was her world. In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her sister,Jewell Glaspie and brother-in-law Jack of Knoxville. Survivors: Husband: Jerry King of Lake City, Daughter: Kendry Tackett and Henry of Clinton, Grandson: Kaden Tackett of Clinton, Sisters: Marilyn Harmon and Omer of Lake City, Rose Mary Phillips and Lawrence of Lake City, and a host of family and friends. Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Norton officiating.Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Island Ford Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 2, 2019
