Linda Faye McDaniel
Blaine, TN
Linda Faye McDaniel, age 75, of Blaine, passed away at her home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of Bethel Mission Baptist Church. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Claude McDaniel and sons Greg and Jeff McDaniel. She is survived by sons Donnie McDaniel and wife, Tammy; Darrell McDaniel and wife Sandy; and Jason McDaniel; grandsons, Chase McDaniel and wife Rosie and Zack McDaniel and wife Ericka; brother Doug Nash and wife Shari; and sister, Judy Hodge; and several special nieces and special friends. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Pat White and the late Christy Skeen for their love and care for Linda. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the chapel of McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 8:00 PM, Rev. Reuben Wilson officiating. Family and friends will meet at Little Valley Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12:00 Noon for the interment. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019