Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Resources
Linda G. Scalf

Linda G. Scalf Obituary
Linda G. Scalf

Knoxville - Linda G. Scalf went to be with the Lord Friday, January 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Alma Valentine; husband, Roy Scalf. She is survived by 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy (James) Lackey and Michelle (James) Cook; son, Wayne Scalf; 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Carla (Russ) Harrington and Debra (Ron) Maples. Several nieces and nephews and numerous friends. The family will receive friends Sunday January 26, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy, service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Clifford Fraker officiating. Family and friends will meet Monday January 27, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery for a 11:00 a.m. graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
