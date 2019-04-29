|
|
Linda Gail Lewis
Seymour, TN
Linda Gail Abbott Lewis, age 70 of Seymour, passed away peacefully April 19, 2019 at UT Medical Center. She was a member of Tarklin Valley Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Joe G. Lewis; father, Lee Abbott. Survived by mother, Beatrice (Bea) Abbott;
sisters in-law, Ila Turner (Wayne) and Paris Cogdill; niece, Melissa Carter; nephews, Paul and Lynn Cogdill;
special friends, Ruth Marie Thomas, Linda Houser and Ila Turner. The
family will receive friends from 6-7 PM on Tuesday, April 30th, at Tarklin Valley Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 7PM with Reverend Dennis Robison officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11AM on Wednesday, May 1st at Tarklin Valley Cemetery for interment. In lieu of flowers please make
donations to Tarklin Valley Baptist Church. Expressions of
sympathy may be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019