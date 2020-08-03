Linda Hawk Cunningham
Knoxville - Linda Marie Hawk Cunningham - age 64 of Knoxville passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at her home following a brief illness.. She was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Linda had a true volunteer spirit donating her time and efforts to many local groups and charities. She loved life and lived it to the fullest enjoying music and the outdoors. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Richard and Betty Hawk. Survived by her fiancé, Gary Noe; children: Justin Cunningham (Dorothy), Whitney Mills (Josh) and Matthew Smith (Stephanie); grandchildren: Blake Mills, Weston Mills, Dillon Raines, Mason Cunningham and River and Jaxon Shackelford; brothers, John (Karen) Hawk, and Dr. David (Tracy) Hawk; nieces and nephews: Chris (Lauren) Hawk, Chelsea Hawk, Taylor and Chandler Hawk. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8th in the Hickory Valley Cemetery for graveside services and interment. A celebration of her life will be held on the family farm at a later date. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com