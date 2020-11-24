Linda Inman
Knoxville - Linda I. Inman - age 68 of Knoxville passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. Member of Ramsey Church of God. Preceded in death by parents, Edwin and Agnes LeMay. Survived by husband, John L. Inman, Sr.; children, Jerry (April) Inman, John Wesley (Lois) Sharp; brothers, Jerry LeMay and Larry LeMay; sisters, Marsha (Harold) Parks, Billie Sue (Lonnie) Wise; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 PM Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 2:00 PM with Pastor Joe Kennedy officiating. Family and friends will then gather at Bookwalter Cemetery for a 3:00 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com