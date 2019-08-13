Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
8:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:45 AM
Seven Island Cemetery
Linda Jean Caughorn


1949 - 2019
Linda Jean Caughorn Obituary
Linda Jean Caughorn

Knoxville - Caughorn, Linda Jean, age 69, of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She attended North Lonsdale Church of God. She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin Caughorn, Sr., mother Dorothy Steele and father Herman Steele. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Alvin and Sandra; daughter Joyce; grandchildren Ashley, Josh, Brandon, Adam, Cameron, Keaton, Whitney (Zain), and Kayla; great-grandchildren Laila, Aamir, Mason, Jaylen and Alina; sisters Pauletta (Ronnie) Barnard, Frances Suttles, Charlotte; brother Roy Daniels; brother-in-law Michael; sisters-in-law Jackie, Janie, Pat, Shirley and Brenda; best friends Kathey and Dwight Dickerson; special nephew Teddy Bryant. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. M. Frank Sellers officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Seven Island Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
