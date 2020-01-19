|
|
Linda Jewel Cotton Vitatoe
Caryville - Linda Jewel Cotton Vitatoe, age 78, of Caryville passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith and she retired from Standard Laboratories Inc. Linda always loved to fish. When she was younger, she was an avid antiquer and photographer. In her later years she loved working jigsaw puzzles and listening to gospel music. Preceded in death by parents, Archie and Hattie Douglas Cotton; sisters, Lillian Asbury and Lois Chambers.
Survivors
Daughter: Chris Stone (Amber)
Grandson: Cody Johnson
Brother: James "Buddy" Cotton (Betty Jo)
Many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins
Special friends: Jean Gasoway and Pauline Lawson
Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at 7 PM at Cross-Smith Chapel with Rev. Gary Parker officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:30 AM Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Woodlawn Cemetery for 11 AM Interment.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020