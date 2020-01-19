Services
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
Interment
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Linda Jewell Cotton Vitatoe

Linda Jewell Cotton Vitatoe Obituary
Linda Jewel Cotton Vitatoe

Caryville - Linda Jewel Cotton Vitatoe, age 78, of Caryville passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith and she retired from Standard Laboratories Inc. Linda always loved to fish. When she was younger, she was an avid antiquer and photographer. In her later years she loved working jigsaw puzzles and listening to gospel music. Preceded in death by parents, Archie and Hattie Douglas Cotton; sisters, Lillian Asbury and Lois Chambers.

Survivors

Daughter: Chris Stone (Amber)

Grandson: Cody Johnson

Brother: James "Buddy" Cotton (Betty Jo)

Many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins

Special friends: Jean Gasoway and Pauline Lawson

Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at 7 PM at Cross-Smith Chapel with Rev. Gary Parker officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:30 AM Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Woodlawn Cemetery for 11 AM Interment.

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
