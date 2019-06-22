Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Highland Park Baptist Church
Lenoir City, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Highland Park Baptist Church
Lenoir City, TN
View Map
Lenoir City - Linda G. Johnson age 73 of Lenoir City passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. She attended Highland Park Baptist Church. Linda retired from the Lenoir City Housing Authority. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Dorothy Branaum; brothers, Rick Branaum and Leroy Michael. Survived by her husband of 48 years, John R. Johnson; son, John R. Johnson Jr. and his wife, Christina; daughter, Kelly D. Johnson; grandchildren, Kiah and Alex and his wife, Taryn. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff and nurses at Trinity Healthcare. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 23rd at the Highland Park Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Burial will follow in the Lenoir City Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 22, 2019
