1/1
Linda Jones Ellis Boyd
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Jones Ellis Boyd

Linda Jones Ellis Boyd, 75, passed away at home with her loving son by her side on June 12, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith. Linda was a graduate of Halls High class of 1962 in Knoxville, TN. She retired after 45 years of service with Fountain City Bank/First Tennessee Bank. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Alex Jones and Mable Hamby. She is survived by son, Kerry Ellis; brothers, Randy Jones and wife Trudy, Tom Hamby and David Jones; sisters, Annette Pacunas, Jan Dixon, and Lori Hamby and a host of nieces and nephews. Her son will have a memorial at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved