Linda Jones Ellis Boyd



Linda Jones Ellis Boyd, 75, passed away at home with her loving son by her side on June 12, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith. Linda was a graduate of Halls High class of 1962 in Knoxville, TN. She retired after 45 years of service with Fountain City Bank/First Tennessee Bank. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Alex Jones and Mable Hamby. She is survived by son, Kerry Ellis; brothers, Randy Jones and wife Trudy, Tom Hamby and David Jones; sisters, Annette Pacunas, Jan Dixon, and Lori Hamby and a host of nieces and nephews. Her son will have a memorial at a later date.









