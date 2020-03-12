Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM
Interment
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Linda Jones Keir Obituary
Linda Jones Keir

Knoxville - Linda Jones Keir, age 75, of Knoxville, passed away on March 10, 2020.

She was preceded in death by husband, Thomas A. Keir, Jr; parents, Preston and Edna Jones; and sister, Betty Faulkner.

Linda is survived by her son, Chris McReynolds; daughters, Stephanie Bowlin (Dennis) and Susan Paige McClancy (Alan); grandchildren, Kimera Grisson, Zoie Hodge, Katelyn McReynolds; great-grandchildren, Coltin Hodge, Brooks Grissom, and Blaise Grissom; sister, Barbara Jackson; step-children, Mary (Dave) Neubauer, Eileen (Flint) Titus, Amy (Bill) Fea, Tom (Deana) Keir; six step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 15 from 4:30 - 6:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with a Funeral Service to follow, Dr. Alan Smith officiating. The interment will be held on Monday, March 16 at 11:00 am at Highland Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
