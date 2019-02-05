|
|
Linda Kay Flynn (Lay)
Knoxville, TN
Linda Kay Flynn (Lay), age 74, passed December 27th, 2018 from health complications at Sacred Journey Hospice in Stockbridge, GA.
I CAN ONLY IMAGINE the day mom is having!
No sorrow, No pain, embracing her heavenly father ,reuniting with daddy, all of her loved ones who have gone before.
Born February 5, 1944. Graduated from Central High School, class of 1962. Married Lloyd Burl C. Flynn September 4, 1966 (deceased).
She loved all her students, kids, loved to laugh, never met a stranger, loved to talk, and always making new friends.
Survivors include: daughter, Tamila Kittrell (Dean); grandson, Zane Flynn; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Olivia, all of Stockbridge, GA; step-son, Stephan Flynn of Knoxville; sister, Louise Maples of Knoxville; and many nieces, nephews, and couisins.
There will be no services per mom's request.
"There is no way I am going to be laying in a casket and all my friends walking by And me not being able to talk to them" YEP!!! you know my mom so this is the way it shall be.
Thank you all for the love, prayers, calls, visits, gifts, and cards along this long difficult road she traveled the past few years. SHE KNEW SHE WAS LOVED!!!!!!! Our love to each of you and God Bless!!!!!!!
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019