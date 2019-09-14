|
|
Linda Kay McCollister Flohr
Loudon - Linda Kay McCollister Flohr, age 69, of Loudon, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was a member of Blairland Baptist Church for over 20 years. She loved camping in Pigeon Forge. Linda was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Marie Flohr; an unborn granddaughter, Kaylee; her parents, Harold and Gladys McCollister; siblings, Peggy Moore, Wilma (Shorty) Sutton, baby brother, Larry McCollister; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Richard B. and Mary Flohr; special niece and nephew, Penny LeeAnn and PeeWee Sutton. Linda is survived by her husband of 48 years, Richard "Ike" Flohr; daughter, Joy Trout and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Richie Trout and wife, Shayla and Kayla Trout; brothers-in-law, Curtis Flohr and Gary Moore; nephew and nieces, Ricky Sutton, Freda Ziegenfuss, Robin Cothran and Angie Sutton; special friends and neighbors, Mary Ruth Oody, Bea Harvey, Bonnie Ferguson and Mrs. Dorsey. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Covenant Hospice and Linda's church family, that she loved so much. The family will receive friends from 4pm - 7pm Saturday, September 14, 2019, with the funeral service to follow at 7pm. Pastor Jon Henson will be officiating. Graveside service will be 2pm Sunday at Riverview Cemetery. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve Mrs. Flohr's family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 14, 2019