Services
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Riverview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Flohr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Kay McCollister Flohr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Kay McCollister Flohr Obituary
Linda Kay McCollister Flohr

Loudon - Linda Kay McCollister Flohr, age 69, of Loudon, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was a member of Blairland Baptist Church for over 20 years. She loved camping in Pigeon Forge. Linda was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Marie Flohr; an unborn granddaughter, Kaylee; her parents, Harold and Gladys McCollister; siblings, Peggy Moore, Wilma (Shorty) Sutton, baby brother, Larry McCollister; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Richard B. and Mary Flohr; special niece and nephew, Penny LeeAnn and PeeWee Sutton. Linda is survived by her husband of 48 years, Richard "Ike" Flohr; daughter, Joy Trout and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Richie Trout and wife, Shayla and Kayla Trout; brothers-in-law, Curtis Flohr and Gary Moore; nephew and nieces, Ricky Sutton, Freda Ziegenfuss, Robin Cothran and Angie Sutton; special friends and neighbors, Mary Ruth Oody, Bea Harvey, Bonnie Ferguson and Mrs. Dorsey. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Covenant Hospice and Linda's church family, that she loved so much. The family will receive friends from 4pm - 7pm Saturday, September 14, 2019, with the funeral service to follow at 7pm. Pastor Jon Henson will be officiating. Graveside service will be 2pm Sunday at Riverview Cemetery. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve Mrs. Flohr's family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now